LPG price increased by Rs19 per kg
10:30 AM | 1 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price by Rs 19 per kg for the month of July.

OGRA on Wednesday issued a price-revision notification of LPG for the month of July. The notification reads that the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs222.28 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms.

With the update, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,888.57 during the month of July, which was available at Rs1,667.29 in the last month. The per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs160,133.40 for the month of July. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs141,295.32 in June.

Meanwhile, LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up to Rs224 and a commercial cylinder up to Rs863.

He said that the LPG prices were hiked for the fourth time in recent days and it is the first time to witness the price hike in the summer season. He also announced to go on strike against the decision and said that they would cut the supply of LPG across Pakistan.

Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2/litre 09:35 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Petrol prices will go up by Rs 2 per litre from July 1, announced the federal government on ...

On Wednesday, the authorities increased the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre and that of high-speed diesel by Rs1.44 per litre. With the increase in the fuel prices, the new price of petrol is set at Rs112.69 per litre and that of HSD at Rs113.99 per litre starting July 1.

In addition, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) have been raised by almost Rs4, to Rs85.75 and Rs83.4 per litre, respectively.

