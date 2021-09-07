Carrefour, McDonald’s Pakistan signed an MoU to work together on future projects 

KARACHI - Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, signed an MoU with McDonald’s Pakistan to introduce a new retail experience to its customers.

Both entities have agreed to host each other’s retail spaces at suitable locations, offering both their customers a dual shopping and out-of-home dining experience at the same location.

Carrefour Pakistan plans to expand its retail network by opening a standalone store, which will host a McDonald’s restaurant at its premises. This exciting partnership will introduce customers to a new experience where they can shop for their groceries and instantly purchase a McDonald’s meal all in one place. The collaboration will benefit both entities as they work towards expanding their customer outreach and retail offering through modern retail infrastructure.

Speaking about the initiative, Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Futtaim Retail, said: “As a leading retail brand in Pakistan, we are committed to modernising the country’s retail infrastructure by introducing unique customer experiences for all our customers. The latest partnership with McDonald’s reflects our vision to constantly deliver exceptional value to all our shoppers by creating unique experiences and great moments for them.”

Jamil Ahmed Mughal, the Chief Operating Officer of McDonald’s in Pakistan, also added: “We are pleased to join hands with Carrefour Pakistan as this collaboration will play a strong role in stimulating customer experience, giving them an added benefit of shopping for their grocery needs and satisfying their hunger.”

Both Carrefour and McDonald’s in Pakistan will manage and represent their identities independently at these shared ventures while exploring further collaborative opportunities with each other that will upgrade the shopping experience for a broader group of customers.

For more information, stay tuned to Carrefour Pakistan’s Facebook; Instagram, and McDonald’s Pakistan Facebook; Instagram pages.