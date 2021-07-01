Teach For Pakistan inducts 2019 Cohort to its Alumni movement

ISLAMABAD - Teach For Pakistan celebrated the completion of its 2019-2021 Fellowship cohort’s two-year teaching placement, and graduation into the organization’s Alumni movement of lifelong education leaders and champions.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, and Ms. Wendy Kopp, CEO, and co-founder of Teach For All delivered the Keynote address at the virtual “Alumni Induction Ceremony.”

Teach For Pakistan’s Fellowship is a two-year, education leadership program that provides outstanding university graduates and young professionals the opportunity and support to teach full-time in low-income communities, and put their students and schools on the path to success. Teach For Pakistan is a partner in the Teach For All global network of 60+ independent, national organizations working to end educational inequity in their countries.

The 28 inspired graduates from prestigious universities who, in 2019, began teaching across 15 public schools in underserved sectors of Tarnol, Nilore, Bhara Kahu, and Sihala, completed the Fellowship today. They join the 117 older Alumni who are working from all fields towards education reform and development in Pakistan.

Speaking about the Teach For Pakistan Fellowship, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood remarked, “It has, of course, a great impact on children because [Fellows] are here because they are committed to educating the young people...but also has an amazing demonstration effect on other teachers around them. We hope to further cement our partnership with Teach For Pakistan and we are about to launch a new project with the organization.”

On behalf of Teach For Pakistan’s Board of Directors, Mr. Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director, North, Beaconhouse, said, “When schools across Pakistan closed during COVID-19, these young education leaders overcame the digital divide to keep their children safe and learning.” Director of Programs, and herself a Teach For Pakistan Alumna, Tooba Akhtar remarked, “While education paused in low-income communities, 90% of Fellows’ 1,600+ students were engaged via learning packs, WhatsApp, phone calls, SMS, and in-person small group sessions in open fields and community spaces. They also supported the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in creating curriculum for TeleSchool content.”

In her keynote address, Ms. Wendy Kopp congratulated the graduating cohort on their tremendous achievements and reminded them of their role in shaping a better tomorrow through collective leadership. She said, “When we can galvanize “collective leadership,” i.e., when there are change agents working collectively and collaboratively at every level of the education system, in policy and the whole ecosystem around children, and when those people work to inspire and support the leadership of others in the system - including students, parents, teachers, and other allies - that’s when we see systemic change happen.”

In her commencement address, 2019 Fellow Ms. Maheen Qadri, paid tribute to the unsung leaders in communities who fought alongside them to keep learning and hope alive for their students during COVID-19 induced school closures. Speaking about the role ahead of them as education leaders, Maheen said, "I see us becoming vessels of comfort for the people around us. I see us forging paths for children of Pakistan, and then gateways and destinations, from Peshawar to Karachi. I see us doing it all with grace & dignity. Because if not us, then who?”

Her 5th-grade student, Ms. Umaima Raza from the federal government school in Tarlai, thanked her teachers for helping her find her voice and strengthening her self-belief. “I think if every child in Pakistan had teachers like mine, who encourage their students to change & grow, then each classroom in the country would be a much happier place of learning. I hope one day, every child in Pakistan experiences that,” she said.