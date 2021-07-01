Lahore Police seize documents of vehicle whose driver committed 266 traffic violations
LAHORE – The Lahore traffic police seized the documents of a vehicle whose driver had committed 266 traffic violations and had outstanding fines of whopping Rs127,400 local media reported Wednesday.
Reports quoting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi cited that a fine of Rs 127,400 was slapped on the owner of the four-wheeler involved in traffic offenses not 10 or 20 but enormous 266 times.
The statement of the CTO further added that the driver was involved in signal jumping around 180 times and was caught speeding up to 58 times. The careless man also violated one-way traffic rules about 25 times.
This is not the first time for any incident in the Punjab capital as earlier City Traffic Police seized a vehicle and fined the owner who was involved in 90 times traffic violations.
Islamabad warden fines PTI' Faisal Javed for ... 12:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In an interesting development, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday fined ...
The car driver jumped the traffic light 41 times and was charged with over-speeding up to 45 times. He was also involved in violating one-way traffic as well.
Earlier, the Lahore traffic police also announced that licenses of drivers involved in traffic violations will be suspended in order to avert accidents in the metropolis. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore said that offenders violating one-way traffic rules will face strict action.
Traffic violations will now cost drivers their ... 06:46 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
The Lahore traffic police have announced that licences of drivers involved in traffic violations will be suspended in ...
