Islamabad warden fines PTI’ Faisal Javed for traffic violation
12:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In an interesting development, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday fined after driving without a seat belt in the federal capital.

The incident was shared by a news channel reporter on Twitter in which the Senator was spotted standing alongside the warden as he slapped the ruling party lawmaker over the violation.

Later, Khan responded to the unusual event. He hailed the cop for issuing a challan even after recognizing him. 'I am really sorry for not wearing the seat belt while driving and hats off to the police officer as despite recognizing me he still went on to issue me the ticket. It’s a public service message to both public and elite of our country,” he wrote in the tweet.

Earlier, traffic police slapped a fine on MPA Falik Naz and her friend for a traffic violation on Ring Road. Police have fined at least 50 parliamentarians on Ring Road so far.

