06:46 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Traffic violations will now cost drivers their licences in Lahore
The Lahore traffic police have announced that licences of drivers involved in traffic violations will be suspended in order to avert accidents in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntanzar Mehdi in a statement said that offenders violating one-way traffic rules will face strict action.

He termed the violation of one-way as a ‘suicide,’ adding that deployment of traffic wardens across the city has been increased to strictly implement the laws.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government has approved to significantly raise the fines imposed on traffic violations.

For motorcyclists, the fine for riding a motorcycle without a helmet has been increased to Rs600 from previous Rs200. The fines for speeding, wrong parking, violation of one-way rule have also been increased.

The Punjab cabinet has also approved a fine of Rs500 for underage motorbike riders while those without valid driving licenses will be slapped with Rs600 fine.

For car drivers, the fine for driving without seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving and driving without a valid driving license has been increased to Rs750 from Rs500.

