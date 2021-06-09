Replace Corona tune with Surah Ar-Rahman, requests Yasir Nawaz

Ace director and actor Yasir Nawaz has a request for the government as he wants the removal of the Covid-19 tune on his mobile phone with Surah Ar-Rehman.

The 50-year-old director turned to his social media handle and addressed PM Imran Khan. He asked the government to replace the ‘Corona tune’ with a recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman “taakay awaam depression se nikal kar thora sukoon hasil karsakay .” (so that the public gets out of depression and finds some peace)

Shortly after posting, the Wrong No director soon deleted the post but the screenshot of his post got circulated on social media.

The ‘corona tune’ in question is an automated public service awareness message that aims to remind people of the virus which is still rampant and lethal. Further, it is also meant to remind the public to maintain SOPs and take all precautionary measures until the majority is vaccinated.

