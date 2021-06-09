Replace Corona tune with Surah Ar-Rahman, requests Yasir Nawaz
Web Desk
07:02 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Replace Corona tune with Surah Ar-Rahman, requests Yasir Nawaz
Share

Ace director and actor Yasir Nawaz has a request for the government as he wants the removal of the Covid-19 tune on his mobile phone with Surah Ar-Rehman.

The 50-year-old director turned to his social media handle and addressed PM Imran Khan. He asked the government to replace the ‘Corona tune’ with a recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman “taakay awaam depression se nikal kar thora sukoon hasil karsakay .” (so that the public gets out of depression and finds some peace) 

Shortly after posting, the Wrong No director soon deleted the post but the screenshot of his post got circulated on social media.

The ‘corona tune’ in question is an automated public service awareness message that aims to remind people of the virus which is still rampant and lethal. Further, it is also meant to remind the public to maintain SOPs and take all precautionary measures until the majority is vaccinated.

Earlier, Nawaz was in the limelight for criticising Mera Dil Mera Dushman co-star Alizeh Shah as he and his wife Nida threw major shade at the young star.

Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in ... 06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir rose to fame after starring in the sitcom Nadaaniyaan which debuted in 2009. The show ...

More From This Category
Karachi still among world's least liveable cities
06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
South African woman breaks world record after ...
05:07 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Iman Ali doesn't find herself beautiful, but why?
04:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Comparison with BTS' Jungkook 'a compliment': ...
03:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Ali Sethi and Nicolas Jaar pay tribute to ...
04:00 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romance ...
01:55 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Karachi still among world's least liveable cities
06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr