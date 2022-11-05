Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction disorder
Web Desk
06:19 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction disorder
Source: Varun Dhawan (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan recently opened up about battling a health condition - vestibular hypofunction.

The Student of the Year actor, who will next be seen in Bhediya, opened up about being in a rat race and life after COVID-19 pandemic. 

Opening up about the condition, Varun  said, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs," he said.

Vestibular Hypofunction is a disorder that affects the balance of an individual which happnes when the inner ear part of your balance system fails to work properly. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Carving a niche for himself in Bollywood by giving consecutive hits, Dhawan's flawless acting skills and his easy-going personality made him a favourite among his peers and the masses.

