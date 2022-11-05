Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction disorder
Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan recently opened up about battling a health condition - vestibular hypofunction.
The Student of the Year actor, who will next be seen in Bhediya, opened up about being in a rat race and life after COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening up about the condition, Varun said, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs," he said.
Vestibular Hypofunction is a disorder that affects the balance of an individual which happnes when the inner ear part of your balance system fails to work properly.
Carving a niche for himself in Bollywood by giving consecutive hits, Dhawan's flawless acting skills and his easy-going personality made him a favourite among his peers and the masses.
