Hamza Ali Abbasi reacts to Ayeza Khan's remarks about him being 'difficult to work with'
06:28 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi reacts to Ayeza Khan’s remarks about him being ‘difficult to work with’
Source: Hamza Ali Abbasi /Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood star Hamza Ali Abbasi has been currently riding high on the success of his Punjabi blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The Pakistani feature film has garnered over PKR 150 crores globally. During his recent interview, Hamza reacted to Ayeza Khan’s cheeky comment about him being a difficult co-star.

Three years back, Ayeza said, “Yes I have worked with Hamza but it’s really difficult to work with him because he laughs a lot, especially whenever there is a serious scene with him which requires certain emotions, he keeps on laughing. The Mann Mayal star’s non-serious conduct makes it difficult for her to perform seriously in a scene."

On being asked to respond to Ayeza’s light-hearted statement, Hamza commented, “I stay my true self on the sets. Even when we have to shoot serious or angry scenes, I am not the sort of an actor who would want to get into that exact mindset. I cannot just continuously sit in a serious manner because I like to have fun and make other people have fun as well.”

When asked if Ayeza Khan or Hania Aamir are his favourite co-stars to date, Hamza confessed that while he had a good time with all his leading ladies, his best female co-star so far has been Ayesha Khan.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, Maula Jatt stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat and others. The Punjabi film was produced under the banner of Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.

