Adnan Siddiqui gets candid about Meray Paas Tum Ho and Dum Mastam

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui has won numerous awards and has been praised his stellar performances in his career.

In a recent interview with BBC Urdu, the star revealed details about the drama and his upcoming film Dum Mastam. With high expectations from the audience, Siddiqui revealed he is clueless" I don't know what to do next,"

"There have been a couple of job offers, but it's not fun. It is not an easy task to maintain or improve the standards when the people raised the standard."

Talking about his popular yet controversial drama: "Such a drama comes in about ten years," Adnan asserted.

"Even Humsafar came a few years ago, and then Meray Paas Tum Ho has come after eight or ten years. I don't think I will be able to perform to the standard I've set for myself after this one."

The 51-year-old revealed he hasn't really been offered a leading role in films, only cameos:

"No one offers me the movie, I don’t know what to do, I don’t understand why no one offers me the films. Because my parents were poor might be this is the reason, they used to live in Peer Ilahi Baksh Colony, that’s why they don’t cast me in movies. What’s the reason, it’s not un-understandable for me too”

“Yes I get a lot of movie offers, but for cameos. Now I have decided that I will do a cameo and will demand a huge amount. If they will give me my desired amount only then I will do it,” he added jokingly.

Candidly speaking about the age barriers in the local industry, he stated.

"All over the world, middle-aged people like me are heroes, except in Pakistan. But, we will concur to what the audience prefers," he continued.

Revealing details about Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan-starrer and answering why he isn't acting in his production venture: "I don't know if I would fit into this story because it was about a young boy and a girl,"

On a lighter note, he added: "And my Punjabi is not good at all."