Babar Azam named PCB Most Valuable Player
Naseem Shah, 17, takes award of Emerging International Cricketer of the Year for his 20 wickets in 8 Tests
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the PCB Awards 2020 in twelve categories, including 10 individual categories.
Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam has been named the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year in the PCB awards.
The brilliant Babar Azam is the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year ???? ???? ????#PCBAwards #OneNationOnePassion pic.twitter.com/ncOwEuNXPt— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 1, 2021
The 26-year-old was also considered the White-ball Cricketer of the Year after averaging 110.5 and 55.2 in the ODIs and T20Is, respectively. In the four Tests, he scored 338 runs at 67.6.
Mohammad Rizwan, was considered for Test Cricketer of the Year. In five Tests, he scored 302 runs, mostly in difficult situations, with four half-centuries at an average of 43.14.
???? 320 runs
????️43 average
????12 dismissals behind the stumps
Mohammad Rizwan is the Test Cricketer of the Year ????????????#PCBAwards #OneNationOnePassion pic.twitter.com/GlKwfTvv7p— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 1, 2021
Fawad Alam was chosen for the Individual Performance of the Year by the independent jury that comprised distinguished cricket personalities.
The 17-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah was also named for the award of Emerging International Cricketer of the Year following his 20 wickets in eight Tests.
