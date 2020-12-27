No Pakistan cricketers named in ICC T20I, ODI teams of the decade
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
No Pakistan cricketers named in ICC T20I, ODI teams of the decade
Share

LONDON – None of the Pakistan players made it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and T20I teams of the decade announced on Sunday.

T20I team of the decade:

ODI team of the decade:

Here's how Pakistani netizens reacted after ICC named no Pakistani player in T20 and ODI squads. 

More From This Category
Naked man runs into ground during first PAKvNZ ...
11:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Day 1: New Zealand score 222 for 3 against ...
12:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Aaron Summer to become first Australian to play ...
06:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Shadab Khan to miss South Africa tour after injury
10:06 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
Islamabad United appoint South Africa’s Johan ...
10:14 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Pakistan face New Zealand in 1st Test on Saturday
09:51 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55
03:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr