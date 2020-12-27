No Pakistan cricketers named in ICC T20I, ODI teams of the decade

LONDON – None of the Pakistan players made it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and T20I teams of the decade announced on Sunday.

T20I team of the decade:

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐ A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

ODI team of the decade:

Here's how Pakistani netizens reacted after ICC named no Pakistani player in T20 and ODI squads.

ICC announced Mens Test, ODI & T20 team of the Decade No Pakistani player in all 3 teams. Refection of our performance? Any deserving Pakistani players? Saeed Ajmal & Umar Gul in T20 may be. Younis Khan in Test team? To be honest no clear winner.#iccawards2020 pic.twitter.com/6RV6FQgWZt — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) December 27, 2020

#ICCAwards What the hell is this, Pakistan is best T20I team of the decade by unfortunately there's no Pakistani player in the @ICC team of the decade. pic.twitter.com/ejhdEVXfeW — Shahzaib Malik???????? (#MyLeaderMuhammadﷺ) (@ShahzaibMalikPK) December 27, 2020