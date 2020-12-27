No Pakistan cricketers named in ICC T20I, ODI teams of the decade
LONDON – None of the Pakistan players made it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and T20I teams of the decade announced on Sunday.
T20I team of the decade:
The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐
A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020
ODI team of the decade:
The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade:
???????? ???????? ????????
???????? ????????
???????? ????????
????????
????????????????????????????
????????
???????? #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MueFAfS7sK— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020
Here's how Pakistani netizens reacted after ICC named no Pakistani player in T20 and ODI squads.
ICC announced Mens Test, ODI & T20 team of the Decade
No Pakistani player in all 3 teams.
Refection of our performance?
Any deserving Pakistani players?
Saeed Ajmal & Umar Gul in T20 may be.
Younis Khan in Test team?
To be honest no clear winner.#iccawards2020 pic.twitter.com/6RV6FQgWZt— Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) December 27, 2020
Oh C’mon @ICC you had an audacity to skip the most talented Test Batsman @YounusK75 #icc #ICCAwards #IndianCricketTeam #Biased #Pakistan https://t.co/ZiNWvlgLnd— Haseeb Valam (@valam_haseeb) December 27, 2020
@ICC where is the Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/21cTmQ5K2P— ????????rasheed (@rasheedkhan498) December 27, 2020
What the hell is this, Pakistan is best T20I team of the decade by unfortunately there's no Pakistani player in the @ICC team of the decade. pic.twitter.com/ejhdEVXfeW— Shahzaib Malik???????? (#MyLeaderMuhammadﷺ) (@ShahzaibMalikPK) December 27, 2020
Pakistan Cricket Team fans :-
Yha ek bhi player ka selection ICC team of the decade me nhi hua or ek Virat kohli hai janab jo teeno format me jagah banaye hue hai. pic.twitter.com/YejYUt8iNd— syed areeb ali (@ur_bossss) December 27, 2020
