Sarfraz and Sharjeel star in Sindh's comfortable victory against Northern
RAWALPINDI – Sindh recorded a comfortable four-wicket win over Northern in the sixth match of the National T20 tournament at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday.
Sharjeel Khan and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed made light work of Sindh’s 136-run chase scoring 43 and 42 not out, respectively. Anwar Ali also played a fantastic inning of 31 runs.
Sindh surpassed the target in 19 overs, bagging their second victory of the tournament.
Earlier, Northern won the toss and decided to bat first.
Nothern team was removed before the completion of 20 overs by stunning bowling line of Sindh.
Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.
Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.
SQUADS
Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood
