Seven FC soldiers martyred in terror attack in Balochistan
04:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – At least seven Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in an attack over their check post located near Harnai, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The terrorists targeted an FC post located in the Shahrag area of Harnai late on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, seven brave soldiers embraced martyrdom while repulsing raiding terrorists. The security forces have cordoned off the targeted area and escape routes. A large scale search and clearance operation was in progress in the area.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. The security forces were determined to "thwart their nefarious designs at all costs, the statement added.

The martyred personnel were identified as Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali; Sepoy Faisal, resident of Hafizabad; Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, resident of Pishin; Sepoy Sher Zaman, resident of Kohat; Sepoy Jamal, resident of Dera Bugti; Abdul Rauf, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan; and Faqeer Muhammad, resident of Muzaffargarh.

PM Imran expresses condolences to families of soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack.

Earlier on Thursday, a soldier of the Pakistan Army Naik Shoaib embraced martyrdom after security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Awaran district of Balochistan province.

