Ex-class fellow accuses Babar Azam of sexual and financial abuse

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been accused of exploiting his former class fellow.

Hamiza Mukhtar, at a press conference at Lahore Press Club, claimed that the national team captain abused her sexually over the years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman, who claimed to be a former class fellow of Pakistan's star batsman, told the media that Babar Azam proposed her in 2010 and she eloped with him for court marriage in 2011 because their families did not approve their relationship.

“He has been exploiting me for ten years by giving false promises of marriage,” said the woman, sharing that they had lived then in different houses at Gulberg and Punjab Housing Society. However, Babar refused to marry her.

Hamiza maintained she provided huge financial support to Babar with her beauty salon income.

Does Meesha Shafi want to date Babar Azam? 07:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2020 Social media in Pakistan remained abuzz with rumors of Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi wanting to date Pakistani skipper ...

Flanked by her lawyer Abdus Sami, the woman further said that neither the police nor Pakistan Cricket Board has responded to her complaints against the cricketer despite repeated requests.

Babar Azam, 26, is the only player to be among the top five ICC rankings across all formats. He currently captains the national team in all forms of cricket.