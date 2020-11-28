Pakistani academic declared ‘threat to public safety’ over students rally
After brief arrest, Prof Ammar Ali Jan to apply for pre-arrest bail on Monday
LAHORE – Police have issued arrest warrants for Professor Ammar Ali Jan, an activist and president of Haqooq-i-Khalq Movement, after holding a students’ rally at Charing Cross on The Mall in Lahore.
Hundreds of activists and students from various educational institutions participated in the Student Solidarity March organised by the Students Action Committee, demanding their rights including restoration of student unions and free education. Professor Ammar was among the organisers, who were also demanding postponement of MDCAT 2020.
Proud to be #symboloffrightens #StudentsSolidarityMarch #StudentsSolidarityMarch2020 #ShameonPmc #DelayMDCAT2020First— Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) November 27, 2020
The march turned into a rally as the participants gathered at the Charing Cross.
The arrest orders for Jan were issued by Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muddassir Riaz Malik under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO), declaring him a “grave threat to public safety”.
The DC also issued orders to detain the activist for 30 days at Kot Lakhpat Jail.
Following the issue of warrants, police arrested the activist from Gulberg area after chasing his vehicle. Ammar Jan was released with a promise that he will appear in Civil Lines Police Station within two hours.
Ammar has now said that his lawyers will appear in police station on his behalf, adding that he will get pre-arrest bail on Monday.
Earlier in his address to students’ rally, the activist hit out at administration of education institutions for curbing voice of students, and depriving them of their rights.
