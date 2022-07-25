Thai chief monk, disciples visit Buddhist civilization sites in Swat

PESHAWAR – Arayawangso monk of Thailand, along with a delegation of his disciples visited Swat Museum, and Butkara Buddhist Monastery where the monk worshiped.

The celebrated monk, who hailed from Southeast Asian nation, arrives on his first visit to high-altitude tourist destination. Arayawangso mentioned studying a lot about Uddiyana, the ancient name of Swat, and its rich and diverse history.

He also expressed pleasure after seeing the Buddhist sites and hundreds of artifacts in Swat Museum while he also encourages Buddhists from the 32 countries of the world to visit Pakistan’s northwestern region and see the ancient monasteries, and holy sites.

The Most Venerable Arayawangso, the celebrated Buddhist monk from Thailand, visited Swat, the famous Swat Museum, Saidu Stupa and Butkara Buddhist Site along with his 20 disciples.

Other visiting members were also mesmerized by the scenic beauty of Swat and its diverse cultural heritage and history including Buddhism.

Arayawangso along with his delegation earlier visited Dharmarajika stupa in Taxila, which is also home to an ancient Buddhist civilization.

The Thai chief monk and his 20 disciples visited the South Asian country for a three-month Rain Retreat Programme which is the intense learning period when monks dwell in one place during the rainy season for a three-month monastic retreat determined by the lunar calendar.

Northwest Pakistan produced a rich variety of Buddhist sculpture from the third century BCE to the sixth century CE. Last year, archaeologists unearthed the most ancient Buddhist apsidal temple in Bazira area of Barikot tehsil in Swat.