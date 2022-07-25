Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats

Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently vacationing in the Maldives to celebrate Kaif's birthday, but the celebrations came to an end when an Indian man was arrested for allegedly threatening and stalking Katrina Kaif through Instagram.

A case has been registered at Mumbai's Santacruz police station.

Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), the official said.

Police have also registered a case under the IT Act. It is unknown what the threats states but the case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station.

According to a tweet by ANI, "Case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act.

Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening&posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife&threatening her:Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The accused, identified as Manvinder Singh, is from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. He struggled to get work in films and TV series in Mumbai.

Claiming to be Katrina’s fan, Singh wanted to marry the actress and constantly stalked her on social media. The accused had two Instagram accounts in which he mentioned Katrina as his wife and also photoshopped pictures with the Sooryanvanshi actress.

The police arrest took place on Monday.