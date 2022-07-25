Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats

Noor Fatima
07:21 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats
Source: Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently vacationing in the Maldives to celebrate Kaif's birthday, but the celebrations came to an end when an Indian man was arrested for allegedly threatening and stalking Katrina Kaif through Instagram.

A case has been registered at Mumbai's Santacruz police station. 

Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), the official said.

Police have also registered a case under the IT Act. It is unknown what the threats states but the case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station.

According to a tweet by ANI, "Case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. 

The accused, identified as Manvinder Singh, is from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. He struggled to get work in films and TV series in Mumbai.

Claiming to be Katrina’s fan, Singh wanted to marry the actress and constantly stalked her on social media. The accused had two Instagram accounts in which he mentioned Katrina as his wife and also photoshopped pictures with the Sooryanvanshi actress.

The police arrest took place on Monday.

Katrina Kaif spotted on boat trip with Pakistani ... 11:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

Bollywood's Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif, is exuding charm on Instagram while celebrating her 39th birthday in the ...

More From This Category
Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the ...
06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Watch – Cricket superstar Shahid Afridi ...
06:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
'Kaala Doriya' – Sana Javed and Osman Khalid ...
06:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Abdul Wahab Malik's killer dance moves set stage ...
05:35 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Sarah Khan shares swimming pool photo to sum up ...
05:10 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic to release in November ...
04:20 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selahaddin Eyyubi: Adnan Siddiqui to reveal the set of upcoming Pak-Turk series
06:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr