Katrina Kaif spotted on boat trip with Pakistani public figure Hasan Rizvi

Bollywood's Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif, is exuding charm on Instagram while celebrating her 39th birthday in the Maldives surrounded by family and friends.

The Fitoor star even had some of the unseen photos posted by her friends. One such instance happened to be of Pakistani public figure, Hasan Rizvi.

Rizvi posted a beautiful picture with Kaif seemingly on a boat trip. The gorgeous lady is dressed in white while Hasan is donning shorts and a casual shirt. The friends seem to be enjoying the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Rizvi (@hasanrizvi.official)

Hasan wrote "OKAY OKAY! It was just a casual plan. Kat called and I happen to take out time for a boat ride. Nothing happened, we both are happily married."

This pictures confused netizens to see the friendship, which had earlier been low-key.

Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from ... 11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022 Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been updating her massive fan following with drop-dead gorgeous pictures along with her ...