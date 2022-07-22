Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 22, 2022

08:51 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 22, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 224 219
Euro EUR 223 226
UK Pound Sterling GBP 261.5 265
U.A.E Dirham AED 60 61
Saudi Riyal SAR 58.5 59.5
Australian Dollar AUD 153.08 154.33
Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.87 592.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 172.05 173.04
China Yuan CNY 32.88 33.13
Danish Krone DKK 30.5 30.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.25 28.6
Indian Rupee INR 2.78 2.86
Japanese Yen JPY 1.7 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 717.26 722.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.84 50.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 138.11 139.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.37 22.67
Omani Riyal OMR 574.83 579.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.93 61.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 158.38 159.68
Swedish Korona SEK 21.71 22.01
Swiss Franc CHF 227.02 228.77
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

