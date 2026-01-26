Us Funded Restoration Opens Three Historic Sites At Lahore Fort

LAHORE – The US Consulate General in Lahore on Tuesday marked the opening of three newly restored heritage sites at Lahore Fort, including the Sikh-era Hammam, the Athdara Pavilion and the Loh Temple, as part of an ongoing cultural preservation initiative.

The openings follow last year’s restoration of the Imperial Zenana Mosque and a Sikh-era temple, reflecting continued progress on a US-funded project to conserve seven historically significant monuments within the fort.

A recorded message from US Consul General in Lahore, Stetson Sanders, was featured in a documentary produced for the occasion. He said US overseas investments focus on delivering tangible results, noting that such projects help protect cultural heritage, generate sustainable economic activity, and support future US-Pakistan commercial engagement.

The restoration work was carried out in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority and the Aga Khan Cultural Service in Pakistan. Speaking at the event, US Public Affairs Officer Sandeep Paul said the initiative reflected a results-driven approach, emphasising targeted investment, oversight and close cooperation to ensure transparency and measurable outcomes.

Since 2001, the United States has supported 35 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan, investing $8.4 million. US officials say the programme underscores a long-term commitment to safeguarding historic sites while promoting accountable investment, economic opportunity and sustained bilateral engagement.