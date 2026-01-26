Alina Amir Leaked Video: TikTok star breaks silence on viral clip controversy

KARACHI – Pakistani content creators continue to fall victim to video leak controversies, and the latest name added to this grim list is TikToker Alina Aamir, who has been dragged into alleged leaked video scandal.

What started as flood of sensational posts and misleading thumbnails quickly turned into a full-blown social media storm, forcing social media star to break her silence.

Alina Amir, who went viral with “Sarsarahat” clip, found herself at the center of a massive online storm after shocking claims of “leaked private video” started trending across social media platforms.

The viral posts claim obscene content linked to influencer. These clickbait posts spread lightning speed, drawing thousands of users into links that promise scandal, but deliver misinformation.

Sharing her stance, Alina Amir categorically denied claims, calling circulating video completely fake and alleging it was created using AI to dent her repute. She revealed that she initially chose not to respond publicly. “For an entire week, I remained silent and observed everything quietly,” she said. However, as hundreds of posts continued to falsely claim that her video had been leaked, she felt compelled to speak out.

Calling the situation “deeply disturbing,” the social media star highlighted how effortlessly false narratives spread online without any verification. She warned that careless sharing of unverified content causes real, long-term harm, not just to public figures but to their families as well.

In a powerful appeal, the influencer directly addressed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, urging her to take strict legal action against those creating and circulating AI-generated explicit content targeting women. While demanding accountability, Amir also acknowledged and praised law enforcement agencies for their ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime.

Alina went digital abuse is not limited to celebrities. According to Amir, fabricated content often devastates private individuals who lack influence, resources, or legal support, leaving families traumatized and reputations permanently scarred.

She further announced cash reward for anyone who provides credible information leading to identification of the person responsible for creating the fake video.

Alina Amir

Alina Amir commands massive online, with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 2.2 million on TikTok. She rose to fame through her viral “Sarsarahat” video and has previously shut down rumors surrounding her personal relationships.