Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 July 2022

08:19 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 July 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 143,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 123,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,116 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,907.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Karachi PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Islamabad PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Peshawar PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Quetta PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Sialkot PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Attock PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Gujranwala PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Jehlum PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Multan PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Bahawalpur PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Gujrat PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Nawabshah PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Chakwal PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Hyderabad PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Nowshehra PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Sargodha PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Faisalabad PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590
Mirpur PKR 143,900 PKR 1,590

