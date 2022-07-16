Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday at beach
06:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Katrina Kaif celebrates birthday at beach
Bollywood's Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif, once again exudes charm while celebrating her 39th birthday in the Maldives on a beach surrounded by family and friends.

The Sooryavanshi star posted pictures from her vacation as she dons a white beach suit.

“Birthday wala din,” the Bollywood diva captioned while posing for the camera with the breathtaking ocean backdrop.

Sharing the same picture, her husband Vicky Kaushal penned a short lovely wish for his ladylove. “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye,” the actor captioned it.

“Happy Birthday my love!!!” Kaif received heartwarming wishes from her fellow actors including Kareena Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor.

Kaif is one of the top actresses in Bollywood, mesmerizing the audience with her exuberant performances in numerous movies such as Welcome, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Raajneeti, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif is not only known for being a versatile actress but also for being an amazing dancer. Kaif was featured in a few south movies too.

