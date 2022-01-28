Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World Record

Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Willem Dafoe who played Norman Osborn/Green Goblin have jointly achieved a Guinness World Records title.

The seasoned favourites Maguire and Garfield reprised their versions of the web-slinger after 19 years 225 days given their first appearance in Spider-Man (2002).

Maguire, aged 46, and Dafoe, 66, have broken the record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

The previous record of 16 years 232 days was set by Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X), who made their first appearance in X-Men (2000) and most recent appearance in Logan (2017).

The Tom Holland-starrer was an elaborate extravaganza and the film has become a box office behemoth by becoming the sixth biggest film ever worldwide. It has grossed $1.69 billion up until now.

No Way Home was scripted by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and also starred Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.