Four die, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Sui area

QUETTA – At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion in Sui, a town in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district on Friday.

Levies officials said that it was a landmine blast that occurred in Mat area.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident. He said that members of the local Aman Force lost their lives in the blast.

Expressing grief over their martyrdom, the chief minister said that they rendered the sacrifice to establish peace and to protect people’s lives and properties.

Bizenjo said that the terrorist attack was an attempt to ruing peace in the province, adding that the government will spare no efforts to bring the militants to justice.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfraz Bugti in a tweet claimed that the attack was carried out by "Baloch Republican Army terrorists".

“Four people were martyred while eight others were injured in an attack in Mat area of Sui, #Balochistan. Baloch Republican Army terrorists were behind this attack. would like to know for how long the state will continue to tolerate such attacks on innocent people,” he wrote.

“Provincial & Federal Goverment of Pakistan is failing to protect innocent people. This kind of situation will push people to take measures on their own. Writ of government needs to be implemented in #Balochistan,” he concluded.