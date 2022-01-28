Four die, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Sui area

08:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Four die, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Sui area
Share

QUETTA – At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion in Sui, a town in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district on Friday.

Levies officials said that it was a landmine blast that occurred in Mat area.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident. He said that members of the local Aman Force lost their lives in the blast.

Expressing grief over their martyrdom, the chief minister said that they rendered the sacrifice to establish peace and to protect people’s lives and properties.

Bizenjo said that the terrorist attack was an attempt to ruing peace in the province, adding that the government will spare no efforts to bring the militants to justice.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfraz Bugti in a tweet claimed that the attack was carried out by "Baloch Republican Army terrorists".

“Four people were martyred while eight others were injured in an attack in Mat area of Sui, #Balochistan. Baloch Republican Army terrorists were behind this attack. would like to know for how long the state will continue to tolerate such attacks on innocent people,” he wrote.

“Provincial & Federal Goverment of Pakistan is failing to protect innocent people. This kind of situation will push people to take measures on their own. Writ of government needs to be implemented in #Balochistan,” he concluded.

10 Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan ... 01:26 AM | 28 Jan, 2022

QUETTA – Ten soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kech ...

More From This Category
Human capital development 'is the cornerstone of ...
06:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Senate passes SBP Amendment Bill amid ruckus by ...
02:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
India sponsored attacks on CPEC projects: ...
12:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Teenage girl dies as pistol goes off while ...
12:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
PM Imran Khan visits Lahore today
11:38 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
PTI govt plans to launch Ehsaas Petrol Card for ...
10:43 AM | 28 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World Record
07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr