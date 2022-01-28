Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all praises for Tu Jhoom

Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all praises for Tu Jhoom
Coke Studio 14's poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom starring Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal continues to get showered with admiration and compliments and now it is winning hearts beyond borders.

The soulful melody has won appreciation not only in Pakistan but also in India. Now, Big Boss famed Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin were spotted jamming to the tuneful composition and Naseebo and Abida’s melodious voice.

Taking to social media handle, Bigg Boss season 15's contestants Rajiv and Neha gave a glimpse of their fun time as the duo was spotting jamming and enjoying the song whilst showcasing their love for Coke Studio's latest offering. 

For the unversed, Neha Bhasin is an Indian singer and songwriter who is known for her playback work in the genre of Indian pop and Punjabi folk music

Furthermore, 'Tu Jhoom' received widespread attention and has crossed over 10 million views on YouTube. The Coke Studio's first episode's song was an instant hit and was lauded by many Pakistani celebrities.

Written by Adnan Dhool, the song Tu Jhoom is composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi” Jabbar Khan. 

