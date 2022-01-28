Top Pakistani ophthalmologists selected for OIC medical camp in Niger
ISLAMABAD – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has selected seven highly qualified and experienced ophthalmologists for a medical camp to be set up in Niger, an African country.
COMSTECH was established by the OIC's Islamic Summit in Makkah in 1981 and its headquarter is located in Islamabad. It comprises the OIC member states for the sake of building on indigenous capabilities in science and technology, promotion and cooperation in relevant areas, and establishment of institutional structure for planning and development at Ummah level.
“COMSTECH has scheduled to arrange eye camps for cataract surgeries and training workshops in Niamey, Niger, in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank and Pakistan’s mission in the African state,” the committee’s coordinator general Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary was quoted in Arab News’ report.
He said that the activity would be held between January 31 and February 7, adding that the ophthalmologists are working with Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), a leading non-governmental organization fighting blindness in Pakistan.
Choudhary explained that the Pakistani team would carry out more than 400 eye surgeries and conduct workshops to train local doctors using the operation theater and other facilities available at a tertiary hospital in Niamey.
The COMSTECH program of health and higher education for Africa includes a number of programs for capacity building in areas of ophthalmology, dermatology, neurology, and telemedicine for the benefit of people of Africa mentioned Prof. Choudhary.
