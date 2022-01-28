Petroleum prices likely to increase by Rs10 per litre in Feb
ISLAMABAD – The price of petroleum products is expected to go up by Rs10 for the next month due to soaring prices in the international market.
Reports said that the government would increase the petrol price by Rs7 per liter, while the rate of diesel would witness and increase of Rs10 per litre.
The Finance Division will take the final decision after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 30.
On January 15, the government had increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs3 per litre in line with the rising petroleum prices in the international market.
