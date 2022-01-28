Petroleum prices likely to increase by Rs10 per litre in Feb

09:30 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Petroleum prices likely to increase by Rs10 per litre in Feb
Share

ISLAMABAD – The price of petroleum products is expected to go up by Rs10 for the next month due to soaring prices in the international market.

Reports said that the government would increase the petrol price by Rs7 per liter, while the rate of diesel would witness and increase of Rs10 per litre.

The Finance Division will take the final decision after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 30.

On January 15, the government had increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs3 per litre in line with the rising petroleum prices in the international market.

Pak Suzuki increases prices of all its passenger ... 11:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has increased the prices of its passenger car line-up, owing to the hike ...

More From This Category
Gold price down by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan
10:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
FATF conditions: Pakistan stops real estate ...
12:35 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
Gold price drops by Rs550 per tola in Pakistan
10:35 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Political appointments in power sector causing ...
08:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
09:40 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
IMF defers sixth review of bailout package for ...
11:43 AM | 26 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World Record
07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr