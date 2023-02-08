Pakistan minister dispels rumours about shortage of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has dispelled the rumours of petroleum products' shortage in the country and warned of action against those involved in hoarding the commodities.

His remarks comes as several filling stations in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, have stopped operations while others are providing limited quantity of petroleum products to consumers allegedly due to disruption in supply by the oil marketing companies.

Malik held a press conference in the federal capital to address the reports, stating Pakistan has sufficient stock of diesel and petrol.

Warning the hoarders, the minister said the government will revoke the licenses if someone found involved in creating artificial shortage in the country. He also rejected the impression that government was going to increase the prices of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has written to the chief secretary Punjab to take action against illegal hoarding of petrol and diesel. It also demanded immediate action against the elements behind this illegal practice in order to provide relief to public.