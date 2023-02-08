Search

PakistanBusiness

Pakistan minister dispels rumours about shortage of petroleum products

Warns again hoarding

Web Desk 09:41 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Pakistan minister dispels rumours about shortage of petroleum products
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has dispelled the rumours of petroleum products' shortage in the country and warned of action against those involved in hoarding the commodities.

His remarks comes as several filling stations in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, have stopped operations while others are providing limited quantity of petroleum products to consumers allegedly due to disruption in supply by the oil marketing companies.

Malik held a press conference in the federal capital to address the reports, stating Pakistan has sufficient stock of diesel and petrol.                     

Warning the hoarders, the minister said the government will revoke the licenses if someone found involved in creating artificial shortage in the country. He also rejected the impression that government was going to increase the prices of petroleum products.                                    

Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has written to the chief secretary Punjab to take action against illegal hoarding of petrol and diesel. It also demanded immediate action against the elements behind this illegal practice in order to provide relief to public. 

Long queues at fuel stations as petrol shortage hits Lahore, other Punjab cities

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

AMAN-2023: Pakistan Navy set to kick off 50-nation maritime exercise

08:53 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pakistan dispatches relief aid to earthquake-hit Syria

07:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan falls by Rs2,000 per tola

05:25 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pakistan facing tough task to impose hefty taxation as policy-level talks underway with IMF

03:20 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Long queues at fuel stations as petrol shortage hits Lahore, other Punjab cities

10:42 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Pakistan establishes relief fund for earthquake-hit Turkiye

10:41 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor share fun moment during chat show

10:59 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.9 280.15
Euro EUR 296.12 296.74
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.78 332.48
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.06 75.36
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.48 73.79
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.71
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.41
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.

The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-registers-gains-against-dollar-amid-imf-talks

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: