Pakistan minister dispels rumours about shortage of petroleum products

Warns again hoarding
ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has dispelled the rumours of petroleum products' shortage in the country and warned of action against those involved in hoarding the commodities.
His remarks comes as several filling stations in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, have stopped operations while others are providing limited quantity of petroleum products to consumers allegedly due to disruption in supply by the oil marketing companies.
Malik held a press conference in the federal capital to address the reports, stating Pakistan has sufficient stock of diesel and petrol.
Warning the hoarders, the minister said the government will revoke the licenses if someone found involved in creating artificial shortage in the country. He also rejected the impression that government was going to increase the prices of petroleum products.
Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has written to the chief secretary Punjab to take action against illegal hoarding of petrol and diesel. It also demanded immediate action against the elements behind this illegal practice in order to provide relief to public.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
