PM Shehbaz’s cabinet okays commercial use of Roosevelt Hotel in New York

Web Desk 10:13 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved commercial use of the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

Reports said the building of hotel would be converted into apartments and offices for rental and other purposes. The restructuring of the building would be made through a joint venture.

The cabinet has also approved to start the process of appointing a financial adviser. The leasing process for the Roosevelt Hotel was put on hold in 2021 due to Reko Diq case.

The federal cabinet has also asked the Privatization Commission to submit an implementation report within three months.

In Dec 2022, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique categorically rejected the rumors about the sale of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

ECC mulls second bailout package of $35mn to recover PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.9 280.15
Euro EUR 296.12 296.74
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.78 332.48
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.06 75.36
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.48 73.79
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.71
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.41
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.

The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.

