Shadab Khan's wedding festivities begin!

The wedding bells for the Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan have started to ring. Preparations for Khan's marriage have begun with his pictures circulating on the internet.

The leg-spinner's house has reportedly been decorated for the grand wedding with lights and decorations.

The national team and the vice-captain of the T20 team recently tied the knot with the former head coach of the national team Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malika.

Khan follows the league of other Pakistani cricketers namely Haris Rauf, Shaan Masood, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who announced their marriage previously.

Rare glimpses of Khan's wedding have been shared by the wife of national cricketer Hasan Ali, Samia Khan, which hint at the leg-spinner's mehendi ceremony.

Other heartwarming pictures of Khan's wedding ceremonies have been making rounds on the internet.

On the professional front, Shadab captains Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, and is Pakistan's most successful T20I bowler.