Asim Azhar pens a heartwarming birthday wish for his mother
Web Desk
07:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Asim Azhar pens a heartwarming birthday wish for his mother
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar is a stellar performer whose professional and personal life choices often create an uproar owing to his massive fan following.

This time around, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared a beautiful picture on his social media handle wishing his mother and crediting his success to the superwoman of his life.

"Happy Birthday to the person who I owe everything to. Meri Ama ♥️", the Ghalat Fehmi crooner captioned the post alongside a cute portrait of the mother-son duo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Gul-e-Rana is a Pakistani actress and politician active in the television industry for decades. A talent powerhouse, the veteran actress is a force to reckon with as she has given a memorable performance in numerous drama serials.

On the work front, Asim Azhar has been winning hearts with the OST of star-studded drama serial 'Sinf-e-Aahan'.

Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd ... 06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

Pakistan's sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Asim Azhar continue to create an uproar on the internet. From the ...

More From This Category
Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal announce project with ...
06:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Mathira gets candid about her plastic surgery ...
05:58 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate their ...
05:17 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Pakistani singer Hamza Malik leaves Jubin ...
12:55 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
Indian actress commits suicide after being ...
09:41 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
09:21 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal announce project with Anurag Kashyap
06:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr