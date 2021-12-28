Asim Azhar pens a heartwarming birthday wish for his mother

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar is a stellar performer whose professional and personal life choices often create an uproar owing to his massive fan following.

This time around, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared a beautiful picture on his social media handle wishing his mother and crediting his success to the superwoman of his life.

"Happy Birthday to the person who I owe everything to. Meri Ama ♥️", the Ghalat Fehmi crooner captioned the post alongside a cute portrait of the mother-son duo.

Gul-e-Rana is a Pakistani actress and politician active in the television industry for decades. A talent powerhouse, the veteran actress is a force to reckon with as she has given a memorable performance in numerous drama serials.

On the work front, Asim Azhar has been winning hearts with the OST of star-studded drama serial 'Sinf-e-Aahan'.