TikToker Dolly sets temperature soaring with pool pictures
Popular social media sensation Dolly is a famous TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media application alongside a verified account.
The model has emerged as a strong contender as far as the fashion sphere is concerned. Her enthralling Instagram feed gives a glimpse of her glamorous life which encapsulates tons of fashion shoots including bridals and westers.
This time around, Dolly posted a series of pictures with her friend in which she rocked the swimming pool look. Her new pictures show up all dressed up in bridal galore and posing with her team.
"Let’s play together, win together ????♥️ @sukhchanwellness @umair_chaudhry76 @aroojfatima_88," captioned the TikToker.
