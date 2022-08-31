TikToker Dolly's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire
06:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
TikToker Dolly's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
Enchanting, pretty, and stunning are some words that are synonymous with the TikToker beauty Dolly, a famed Pakistani social media sensation.

The stunner is unapologetic and bold when it comes to her style. This time around, Dolly posted a series of pictures with her friend in which she rocked the swimming pool look.

Needless to say, the Tiktok star looked drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoyed her pool time and soaked in the sun.

