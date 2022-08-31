‘Battles of the Chefs’: Pakistani team bags two bronze in international culinary competition in Malaysia
KARACHI – Three Pakistani students have secured two bronze medals in the recently concluded Battle of the Chefs 2022 competition in Malaysia.
Sonia Mujib, Bisma Ejaz, and Nida Sheikh secured two bronze medals at the recently concluded culinary competition in the Southeast Asian nation.
World Association of Chefs society in Penang organized the three-day culinary competition.
Sindh's team comprises three girl students from the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHAM) that works under the umbrella of the Sindh government’s Tourism and Culture Department.
Sharing her experience in a morning show on a local news outlet, one of the team members Sonia Mujib said that she received full marks for the incredible taste of the Chicken dish, but she remained short on the presentation.
Another team member, Nida Shaikh, secured bronze in the beef category.
Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Education, Culture, Tourism, and other officials felicitated the students, teachers, and other staff of the institute on the feat.
