Army postpones Defence Day ceremony in solidarity with flood victims: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – The key ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at the military's General Headquarters (GHQ) has been postponed in solidarity with victims of relentless monsoon rains that flooded parts of the country, the military’s media wing said.
In a tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the decision was taken in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan.
It added that Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods.
In solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan, central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 31, 2022
Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods.
In previous years, Defence Day was marked with national zeal and fervour to pay homage to the martyrs and victors who rendered supreme sacrifices in defence of the motherland.
However, this year deadly floods caused by monstrous rains have devastated the north and south of the country, affecting over 33 million while causing large-scale infrastructural damage.
Pakistan Army remained at the forefront in relief collection to support flood-affected people. As many as 81 relief collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in KPK are functioning.
The rainy season, which began three months back, has unleashed the country’s worst flooding in more than a decade. Millions are affected by the floods face major health hazards while, Sindh, Balochistan and KP have been hit particularly hard, with vast swathes of land under water.
