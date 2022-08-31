Khalilur Rehman Qamar makes shocking revelations about Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed
In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani screenwriter-director Khalilur Rehman Qamar made some statements that shook the internet by the core.
Qamar recently made an appearance on Super Over hosted by Ali Butt-hosted. The Sadqay Tumhare screenwriter had some things to get off his chest regarding the actors and co-workers including Humayun Saeed, and Mehwish Hayat, including other big names.
In regards to working with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, Qamar claimed that London Nahi Jaunga was his final collaboration with Hayat. Hayat and Qamar have worked for quite some time on different projects.
Qamar stated that "Hayat has put a lot of effort into the sector." He continued, "so now others should have a chance."
Hayat also worked in the Disney+ superhero series Ms Marvel.
Additionally, Qamar suggested that “I’m also bored of writing roles for Humayun Saeed.”
Qamar is oftentimes labeled as the most outspoken and (in)famous writer-director who has a knack to rile up emotions, particularly among several actors for his unfiltered remarks. Qamar isn't shy of speaking his mind and is straightforward to air his grievances against any actor or public figure that he disagrees.
The Kaaf Kangana producer appeared as a guest alongside actress Sara Loren on Ahmed Ali Butt’s talk show.
Mehwish and Humayun have have yet to address the issue.
