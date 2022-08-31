INS Vikrant: India set to commission first homemade aircraft carrier
NEW DELHI – India’s largest aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is set to be commissioned into the Navy at an event on September 2.

The aircraft carrier, which was built at a huge cost of around INR 20,000 crore, will be made part of the Indian navy at an event attended by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Reports suggest that INS Vikrant takes nearly 17 years of construction and tests as New Delhi seeks to stand firm against its regional rivals.

Indian officials maintained that the aircraft carrier will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region, however, history suggests otherwise as neighbouring countries intercepted several Indian watercraft.

Experts also questioned planners as the carrier will not be a deployable battle-worthy platform, and is regarded as a giant floating air deck without ‘teeth’. It is because of the lack of its own fleet of fighter jets on deck.

Mig-29K, and F/A-18F Super Hornet are viable options for the Indian carrier as it requires eight twin-seat aircraft and 18 single-seat aircraft. Furthermore, the warship which took years to be completed also lacks a naval radar system, reports suggest.

The existing Indian fleet comprises one aircraft carrier, 10 destroyers, 12 frigates, and 20 corvettes.

