Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit has intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the submarine was detected on March 1. The recent incident, being the fourth detection in the last five years, is a reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR wrote, #PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.

“The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.”

Last year in October, the Pakistan Navy had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter into Pakistani waters.

The incident took place on October 16, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the Indian naval submarine had been prematurely detected and tracked by the PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.