Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit has intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.
The military’s media wing said the submarine was detected on March 1. The recent incident, being the fourth detection in the last five years, is a reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of Pakistan, the ISPR said.
Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR wrote, #PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.
“The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.”
#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 3, 2022
The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6sn1WvpUVj
Last year in October, the Pakistan Navy had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter into Pakistani waters.
The incident took place on October 16, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the Indian naval submarine had been prematurely detected and tracked by the PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ... 11:16 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev lands in Pakistan on official visit04:23 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine: ISPR04:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Russia banned from Beijing Paralympic Winter Games over Ukraine attack03:12 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
-
- Boy stripped naked, tortured by transgender ‘friend’ in Lahore01:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Hailey Baldwin pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Justin ...08:40 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new swimming pool video goes viral07:02 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Disha Patani has the sweetest birthday wish for Tiger Shroff08:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022