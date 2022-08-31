Indian digital creator Zohra Jamal joins flood relief efforts for Pakistan

Indian digital creator and influencer Zohra Jamal has won the hearts of netizens as she participated in flood relief efforts for Pakistan.

The heartwarming effort of the fashion icon has been applauded by many -- in Pakistan as well.

Here's what she shared on her Instagram stories.

Monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in Pakistan, leaving millions homeless, destroying buildings and creating indescribable destruction in the country.