Indian digital creator Zohra Jamal joins flood relief efforts for Pakistan
Web Desk
09:33 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Indian digital creator Zohra Jamal joins flood relief efforts for Pakistan
Source: Zohra Jamal (Instagram)
Share

Indian digital creator and influencer Zohra Jamal has won the hearts of netizens as she participated in flood relief efforts for Pakistan.

The heartwarming effort of the fashion icon has been applauded by many -- in Pakistan as well.

Here's what she shared on her Instagram stories.

Monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in Pakistan, leaving millions homeless, destroying buildings and creating indescribable destruction in the country.

Ushna Shah shares a heart-wrenching video of ... 04:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

Pakistan is battling the national crisis which is a consequence of a global crisis as monsoon rains have resulted in ...

More From This Category
Syra Yuosuf stuns with spectacular look at ...
08:53 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Saboor Aly’s new bold video goes viral
07:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Ayesha Omar dances her heart out in latest video
06:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
TikToker Dolly's new swimming pool photos set ...
06:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Khalilur Rehman Qamar makes shocking revelations ...
08:31 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Jannat Mirza's new TikTok video sets the internet ...
05:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yuosuf stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
08:53 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr