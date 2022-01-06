Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire

Ramp queen Sabeeka Imam has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains.

The British-Pakistani supermodel has many jewels to her crown given she had been a dazzling star of the fashion vicinity for several years now.

This time around, Sabeeka was spotted vacationing in Dubai and needless to say, the diva was spotted having the time of her life whilst flaunting bold and stylish outfits.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared gorgeous pictures from her uber-stylish vacation leaving her fan following swooning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

Sabeeka Imam has established a career in modelling and ramp the walk for several designers. Imam appeared in a comedy-drama film Queen in 2014.