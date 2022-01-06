Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire
Share
Ramp queen Sabeeka Imam has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains.
The British-Pakistani supermodel has many jewels to her crown given she had been a dazzling star of the fashion vicinity for several years now.
This time around, Sabeeka was spotted vacationing in Dubai and needless to say, the diva was spotted having the time of her life whilst flaunting bold and stylish outfits.
Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared gorgeous pictures from her uber-stylish vacation leaving her fan following swooning.
View this post on Instagram
Sabeeka Imam has established a career in modelling and ramp the walk for several designers. Imam appeared in a comedy-drama film Queen in 2014.
Sabeeka Imam and Hasnain Lehri part ways 11:43 AM | 19 Dec, 2019
British-Pakistani model Sabeeka Imam has called it quits with model Hasnain Lehri. “And so this journey ...
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Shaheen, Rizwan in running as voting opens for ICC Cricketer of the ...04:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Schools in Punjab to reopen tomorrow after winter break03:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Celebrities spotted at Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's son Aabi Khan's ...07:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021