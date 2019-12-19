Sabeeka Imam and Hasnain Lehri part ways

She took to Instagram to open up about her breakup.
Web Desk
11:43 AM | 19 Dec, 2019
Sabeeka Imam and Hasnain Lehri part ways
Share

British-Pakistani model Sabeeka Imam has called it quits with model Hasnain Lehri. “And so this journey officially comes to an end. It has been a long time since we both realised that our paths are destined to be separate,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

In an elaborated post, the model told that she was fed up of answering questions about her relationship status.

View this post on Instagram

T H E E N D And so this journey officially comes to an end. It has been a long time since we both realised that our paths are destined to be separate. After multiple attempts and much consideration we have called it quits. I am sharing this on social media because I'm tired of answering questions about my status and going through interrogations about why. I’m tired of people’s opinions and involvement. I'm tired of pretending that things are ok so that I can keep a facade going. I'm tired of people assuming that I'm engaged or getting married. There was a proposal but unfortunately it did not materialise due to irreconcilable differences. I would like to request everyone to just let this difficult time pass as our friends and families are involved and I don't want them to go through any further pain or disappointment.

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam) on

“I’m tired of people’s opinions and involvement. I’m tired of pretending that things are okay so that I can keep a facade going. I’m tired of people assuming that I’m engaged or getting married,” she said.

The British-Pakistani model went on to say that there was a proposal but unfortunately it did not materialise due to “irreconcilable differences”.

She requested everyone to let the difficult time pass as the duo’s friends and families were involved and she didn’t want them to go through any further pain or disappointment.

Earlier in October 2018, The two had confirmed they were dating and rumours about their engagement had also sparked.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for news and updates.

More From This Category
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at ...
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video ...
03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth ...
02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a ...
01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Pakistani poet Amjad Islam Amjad receives ...
03:41 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha feels CAA protests more important ...
03:33 PM | 23 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr