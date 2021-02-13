#PawriHoriHai remix by Indian memer Yashraj Mukhate is jam worthy! (VIDEO)
Share
'#PawriHoraiHai' keeps on getting bigger and better – courtesy of netizens and celebrities, the puns are keeping the ‘pawri’ going on, and the Twitter's meme game is also going strong.
With the video storming the internet, the ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ girl, Dananeer, made the clip as a sarcastic dig at a certain gentry. Sharing personalised improvisation on Twitter, Pakistan yet again proved that self-deprecating humour is the best version of comedy.
Transcending borders and winning amusements across borders, the short clip has turned into a full-fledged rap song - all thanks to the Rasode me kon tha Indian singer Yashraj Mukhate.
Presenting his version on the viral clip, Mukhate turns it into an upbeat hilarious track. The '#PawriHoriHai' remix by Yashraj Mukhate has the Internet jamming.
View this post on Instagram
The 'pawri' girl, Dananeer seems to be the modified version.
Dananeer herself enjoying #pawrihoraihai remix 😎 pic.twitter.com/qJzovtGT0J— Jasra Ali (@Hja004) February 13, 2021
Within a few hours of going live on Instagram, Mukhate's video amassed more than 3 million views and 530,000-plus likes.
#Pawrihoraihai trends on Twitter, and the ... 01:22 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
The video of a young influencer dananeerr aka Dananeer, vacationing in the northern area of Pakistan is trending on ...
- Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in ...07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PCB vows strict implementation of bio-secure protocols as HBL PSL6 ...07:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day parade07:02 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- #PawriHoriHai remix by Indian memer Yashraj Mukhate is jam worthy! ...05:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #Pawrihoraihai – Who is this girl from the viral video and what ...03:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021