Adnan Siddiqui informs fans about hacker alert

Seasoned actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in his career.

From masterpieces like Aroosa to Mere Pass Tum Ho, Siddiqui's versatility remains unquestionable as the ever-so graceful actor gives hit after hit serials.

Recently, Adnan opened up on his Instagram that someone is constantly trying to hack his account. The alleged hacker is constantly trying to send multiple friend requests to his friends.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 51-year-old superstar appealed to people to report the user.

"HACKER ALERT! .Please help me report this user. Thanks ????????", captioned Sddiqui.

It seems that the Yeh Dil Mera actor might be working in co-production of Pakistan and Turkey too.

Revealing details about Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan-starrer movie, and answering why he isn't acting in his production venture, he said: "I don't know if I would fit into this story because it was about a young boy and a girl."