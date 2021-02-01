Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed gearing up for 'Meray Paas Tum Ho part 2'?

Unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are going to share the screen again for a new project after their mega-blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Spreading like wildfire, the Yeh Dil Mera star's recent Instagram post has left the fans contemplating whether there is Meray Paas Tum Ho's sequel in the pipeline or not.

Looking dapper in tailored suits, Saeed and Siddiqui seem to be engrossed in an intense conversation in a library, which hopefully is about their upcoming venture.

With a cryptic caption, the 51-year-old actor said, "What’s cooking? Sworn enemies turning friends? Danish and Shehwar burying the hatchet? From daggers drawn to brothers in arms? Mere Paas Tum Ho part 2? Something new?"

"Humayun and I were constantly asked these and similar questions during the photoshoot, yet again making us aware of the immense love Mere Paas Tum Ho has garnered and continues to by all of you.

For the sake of that adulation and accolades that came our way through Mere Paas Tum Ho, both of us are sharing the screen again in a fresh series, Law and Love. This joint collaboration between Cereal Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus brings your two favourites together in a gripping story. We hope to make Law and Love into a blockbuster too because, as I always say, Mere Paas Tum Ho"

The drama went on to become the most-hyped drama serial in the history of Pakistan television. All thanks to its iconic dialogues and star-studded cast.

Garnering love and criticism, its ending left fans wondering whether the serial will get a sequel or not, and Siddique's cryptic caption has given them a glimmer of hope.