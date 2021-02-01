Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed gearing up for 'Meray Paas Tum Ho part 2'?
Share
Unarguably two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed are going to share the screen again for a new project after their mega-blockbuster drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.
Spreading like wildfire, the Yeh Dil Mera star's recent Instagram post has left the fans contemplating whether there is Meray Paas Tum Ho's sequel in the pipeline or not.
Looking dapper in tailored suits, Saeed and Siddiqui seem to be engrossed in an intense conversation in a library, which hopefully is about their upcoming venture.
With a cryptic caption, the 51-year-old actor said, "What’s cooking? Sworn enemies turning friends? Danish and Shehwar burying the hatchet? From daggers drawn to brothers in arms? Mere Paas Tum Ho part 2? Something new?"
View this post on Instagram
"Humayun and I were constantly asked these and similar questions during the photoshoot, yet again making us aware of the immense love Mere Paas Tum Ho has garnered and continues to by all of you.
For the sake of that adulation and accolades that came our way through Mere Paas Tum Ho, both of us are sharing the screen again in a fresh series, Law and Love. This joint collaboration between Cereal Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus brings your two favourites together in a gripping story. We hope to make Law and Love into a blockbuster too because, as I always say, Mere Paas Tum Ho"
The drama went on to become the most-hyped drama serial in the history of Pakistan television. All thanks to its iconic dialogues and star-studded cast.
Garnering love and criticism, its ending left fans wondering whether the serial will get a sequel or not, and Siddique's cryptic caption has given them a glimmer of hope.
Adnan Siddiqui gets candid about Meray Paas Tum ... 10:03 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui has won numerous awards and has been praised his stellar performances in his ...
- 'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in ...05:30 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-1905:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran Khan taking questions from public over the phone04:54 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
-
- Army chief Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan04:17 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
-
- Ali Zafar defamation suit: Iffat Omar raises security concerns03:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
-
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021