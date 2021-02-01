Pakistani minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home," the minister said in a tweet on Monday.
I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair.— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) February 1, 2021
He also requested everyone for prayers.
Before assuming the office on 6 April 2020, he served as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs from 10 July 2019 till 5 April 2020.
Hammad Azhar graduated with a bachelors degree in Development Economics from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.
He then completed his postgraduate diploma in law from the BPP Law School in London. He enrolled for the Bar Vocational Course in 2004 and was formally called to the Bar at The Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in 2005.
Pakistan reports 26 new deaths, 1615 fresh cases ... 11:42 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the National Command ...
- Man kicks out potential son-in-law’s father for praising PM Imran ...05:50 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- 'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in ...05:30 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-1905:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran Khan taking questions from public over the phone04:54 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Ali Zafar defamation suit: Iffat Omar raises security concerns03:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Kapil Sharma and wife welcome a baby boy03:41 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021