Pakistani minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19
05:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home," the minister said in a tweet on Monday.

He also requested everyone for prayers.

Before assuming the office on 6 April 2020, he served as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs from 10 July 2019 till 5 April 2020.

Hammad Azhar graduated with a bachelors degree in Development Economics from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

He then completed his postgraduate diploma in law from the BPP Law School in London. He enrolled for the Bar Vocational Course in 2004 and was formally called to the Bar at The Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in 2005.

