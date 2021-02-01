'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in post-wedding message

Web Desk
05:30 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in post-wedding message
Share

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry's wedding festivities have come to an end. The couple tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at Bilawal House.

Sharing a few glimpses from their celebrations, the bride promised the admirers and well-wishers that she will be posting more pictures soon.

The 31-year-old shared a post-wedding heartwarming message for everyone on her Instagram handle, thanking everyone for their love and wishes:

"We are touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes. Deciding to get married during corona meant we were limited by the SOPs." 

She went on to add, "Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them." 

"Gentlemen always tie your own Pugree", captioned the groom Mahmood Choudhry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MC (@mahmood.y.choudhry)

The couple exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House, where a limited number of people were invited.

The wedding celebrations started on January 24, 2021 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad and an intimate Mehndi ceremony. The Nikkah was held on January 29 followed by a Baraat ceremony on January 30.

In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's ... 02:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tied the knot with business tycoon Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday and the new ...

More From This Category
Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed gearing up for ...
04:38 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Ali Zafar defamation suit: Iffat Omar raises ...
03:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Kapil Sharma and wife welcome a baby boy
03:41 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share first picture ...
03:17 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Pakistani actor Neelo Begum laid to rest in Lahore
07:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's ...
02:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in post-wedding message
05:30 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr