'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in post-wedding message

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry's wedding festivities have come to an end. The couple tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at Bilawal House.

Sharing a few glimpses from their celebrations, the bride promised the admirers and well-wishers that she will be posting more pictures soon.

The 31-year-old shared a post-wedding heartwarming message for everyone on her Instagram handle, thanking everyone for their love and wishes:

"We are touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes. Deciding to get married during corona meant we were limited by the SOPs."

She went on to add, "Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them."

"Gentlemen always tie your own Pugree", captioned the groom Mahmood Choudhry.

The couple exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House, where a limited number of people were invited.

The wedding celebrations started on January 24, 2021 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad and an intimate Mehndi ceremony. The Nikkah was held on January 29 followed by a Baraat ceremony on January 30.