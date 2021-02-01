'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in post-wedding message
Share
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry's wedding festivities have come to an end. The couple tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at Bilawal House.
Sharing a few glimpses from their celebrations, the bride promised the admirers and well-wishers that she will be posting more pictures soon.
The 31-year-old shared a post-wedding heartwarming message for everyone on her Instagram handle, thanking everyone for their love and wishes:
"We are touched by all the love, prayers and good wishes. Deciding to get married during corona meant we were limited by the SOPs."
She went on to add, "Luckily, we were able to capture our joyous times and will be sharing with you through them."
View this post on Instagram
"Gentlemen always tie your own Pugree", captioned the groom Mahmood Choudhry.
View this post on Instagram
The couple exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House, where a limited number of people were invited.
The wedding celebrations started on January 24, 2021 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad and an intimate Mehndi ceremony. The Nikkah was held on January 29 followed by a Baraat ceremony on January 30.
In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's ... 02:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tied the knot with business tycoon Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday and the new ...
- Man kicks out potential son-in-law’s father for praising PM Imran ...05:50 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- 'Touched by love, prayers and good wishes', says Bakhtawar Bhutto in ...05:30 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani minister Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-1905:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran Khan taking questions from public over the phone04:54 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Ali Zafar defamation suit: Iffat Omar raises security concerns03:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
-
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021