PM Shehbaz announces to bear expenses of actor Firdous Jamal’s cancer treatment
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday made a call to the ailing TV actor, Firdous Jamal, and assured him to take responsibility for his medical treatment.
The premier reached out to Firdous Jamal, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is currently hospitalised for treatment.
During the telephonic conversation, PM Sharif inquired about the 68-year-old's health and assured him full support in his hard times.
Expressing hope for complete recovery, the premier cheered up the actor and said that the whole nation was praying for him. He also assured Jamal that the state will leave no stone unturned in his treatment as "emotional touch can bring great comfort to an ailing person."
Firdous expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the financial and emotional support.
Earlier this month, Firdous Jamal's son confirmed that his father has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing medical treatment
As his son’s post went viral, social media users and celebrities share their best for the 68-year-old for a speedy recovery.
Firdous started acting with a Hindko drama Badnami Dey Toway in the mid-70s, and he has since then appeared in hundreds of television, stage, and radio projects.
The star actor appeared in nearly 50 films, some of his notable work includes Sayeeban Sheeshay ka, Man Chale Ka Sauda, Mehboob, Pagal Ahmeq Bewakoof, Saahil, Piyari, Dhoop Deewar, and Ruswaiyan.
The actor was conferred the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1986 for his notable achievements in showbiz.
