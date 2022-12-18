Pakistan remembers 1971 war hero Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The 51st martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz, a recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Sunday.

To pay homage to one of the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at his mausoleum in Mehfoozabad, old Pind Malkan, Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

ISPR said Major General Shoaib Bin Akram laid a floral wreath at Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed’s mausoleum and a smartly tuned out contingent presented him a guard of honour.

Various people from different walks of life, including civil and military officials as well as relatives of the martyr, attended the wreath-laying ceremony, it further added.

Lance Naik Mehfooz hailed from Pind Malkan, Rawalpindi. After completion of Basic Military Training in 1963, he joined Pakistan Army and was placed in the 15 Punjab Regiment.

Mehfuz took part in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 at Wagah Border. On the night of December 17, a company of the 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy territory and during the attack, a bomb exploded near Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz in which he got badly injured and his machine-gun became out of order.

The brave soldier troop crawled into a nearby trench of a shaheed firer and got hold of his machine gun and started firing. He later crawled towards the enemy trench and on reaching within 10 yards, caught the enemy firer by his neck and pushed him to death.

Meanwhile, the other two enemy soldiers kept on stabbing him with their bayonets. He got badly injured and embraced martyrdom however his clutches never left the neck of his adversary, which was later freed with great effort.

Pakistan's government awarded him with the top military award ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ on March 23, 1972.